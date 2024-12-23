Kentucky Football adds QB Zach Calzada to roster

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football announced the 6'4" 200-lb quarterback from the FCS, Zach Calzada, on Thursday. He's spent the past two seasons at the University of Incarnate World Athletics.

In 2024, he amassed 3,744 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He finished with a completion percentage of 65.5%, leading his team to an 11-3 finish.

The Buford, Georgia, native was named Southland Conference 2024 Player of the Year, a Walter Payton Award Finalist, and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week twice.

In his 2023 season, Calzada was named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the SLC First Team All-Conference Team. Dave Campbell named him to the 2023 All-Texas Non-FBS Offense Team. Phil Steele named Calzada to the Southland 2023 All-Conference First Team.

Before UIW, he started in the Southeastern Conference from 2019 to 2021 at Texas A&M. Calzada did not play in the 2020 season.

