Kentucky Football adds QB Zach Calzada to roster

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football announced the 6'4" 200-lb quarterback from the FCS, Zach Calzada, on Thursday. He's spent the past two seasons at the University of Incarnate World Athletics.
Let’s work! #BBN pic.twitter.com/XiL3HgZVuP— Zach Calzada (@zach_calzada) December 19, 2024
In 2024, he amassed 3,744 yards, 35 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He finished with a completion percentage of 65.5%, leading his team to an 11-3 finish.
The Buford, Georgia, native was named Southland Conference 2024 Player of the Year, a Walter Payton Award Finalist, and Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week twice.
In his 2023 season, Calzada was named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot on the SLC First Team All-Conference Team. Dave Campbell named him to the 2023 All-Texas Non-FBS Offense Team. Phil Steele named Calzada to the Southland 2023 All-Conference First Team.
Before UIW, he started in the Southeastern Conference from 2019 to 2021 at Texas A&M. Calzada did not play in the 2020 season.
