Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky Football adds Wake Forest RB Transfer Jaquez Keyes

Former 3-Star From Ironton, OH
UK FOOTBALL.jpg
LEX 18
UK FOOTBALL.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:56:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football has added more depth in its running back room, former three-star recruit Jaquez Keyes has been added to the roster.

Keyes, originally from Ironton, Ohio, signed with Wake Forest in December of 2022 to play linebacker. Keyes was a standout on both sides of the ball in high school. He's listed as a running back with the Wildcats and is currently a walk-on.

Keyes had committed to Wisconsin but switched quickly to Wake Forest after a coaching change in Madison. Keyes was listed as 6' and 205lbs but told the Ironton, Tribune at the time of his commitment that he wanted to bulk up to 220lb to play the college game. As a running back in high school, Keyes ran for 1,063 yards and scored 21 touchdowns his senior season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth