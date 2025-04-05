Kentucky Football announces 2025 Spring Showcase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Football team announced a free and open-to-the-public spring showcase ahead of the 2025 football season. The showcase will take place Saturday, April 12 at Kroger Field starting at 10 a.m.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with free parking in the Red, Green, Blue, and Orange lots.

The showcase will feature practice segments and interactive features for fans. Full gameplay could be limited.

Due to preparations for the “Tyler Childers – On The Road” performance later this month, the East and West concourses will be closed. Access to Gate 3 from the stadium's south side will only be from walking the exterior.

Fans can sit where they like within lower-level seating in the sideline sections. The end zones will be closed for concert preparation and the upper decks will not open.

ADA seating will be available in the east end zone between sections 35-40.

There will not be a live broadcast or stream.

