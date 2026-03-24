Kentucky football announces 2026 spring game date and ticket details for Will Stein's first season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2026 Kentucky Football Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Kroger Field, marking an early benchmark for new head coach Will Stein’s first team.

General admission tickets are free, but fans must claim a ticket for entry due to decreased capacity caused by construction on the north side of the stadium.

Football season ticket holders have access to an exclusive online presale starting Tuesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. through the My UK Account manager site. The presale ends on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. exclusively through the My UK Account manager site. Students can claim tickets via their My UK Student Account starting Thursday, March 26.

The seating bowl features general admission in sections 15-24, 28-37, and 221-231. The east and west endzone sections will open based on demand.

The Central Bank Field Club and Longship Club are reserved areas requiring a specific ticket for entry, which grants access to any seating within that club. Tickets for the Central Bank Field Club cost $20 each and are available beginning with the presale on March 24.