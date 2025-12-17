Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky Football announces Jay Bateman as defensive coordinator

Kentucky football head coach Will Stein announced Jay Bateman as its defensive coordinator Wednesday. Bateman comes to Lexington after serving the past two seasons in the same role for Texas A&M. He will remain with the No. 7 Aggies throughout the College Football Playoff.

“Jay Bateman is one of the most respected defensive minds in college football,” Stein said. “His ability to develop players, create disruptive defenses, and consistently compete at a high level has stood out everywhere he’s been. Jay brings energy, experience, and a clear vision for how we want to play defense, and we’re excited to welcome him to Kentucky.”

Bateman spoke to the media Tuesday about joining Will Stein's staff:

Prior to his time with Texas A&M, Bateman spent two seasons with Florida as inside linebackers coach and as defensive coordinator at North Carolina and Army before that.

