Kentucky Football Announces Kickoff Times for First Three Games

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky football team will open the 2025 season with a 3-game homestand inside Kroger Field and now, we know when those first three games will begin. The program announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season Thursday afternoon.

The Wildcats will open the 13th year of the Mark Stoops era with an early-afternoon, non-conference game on Labor Day Weekend as UK hosts to Toledo. That game will be televised at 12:45 p.m. on August 30 on the SEC Network.

In Week Two, UK opens the Southeastern Conference slate on September 7 vs. Ole Miss. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Wildcats conclude the opening home stretch with a game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Kickoff times and TV network assignments for the rest of the season will be announced at a later date.

