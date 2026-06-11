Kentucky football announces kickoff windows, TV designations for 2026 season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Kentucky football's kickoff time windows and several television designations for the 2026 season were announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play at least four consecutive SEC games in night windows and will host three night games at Kroger Field this season.

Kentucky's updated 2026 schedule:



Sept. 5: Youngstown State — 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Sept. 12: Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Sept. 19: at Texas A&M — 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN2)

Sept. 26: South Alabama — 12:45 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Oct. 3: at South Carolina — Flex (TBA)

Oct. 10: LSU — Night (TBA)

Oct. 17: at Oklahoma — Flex (TBA)

Oct. 24: Vanderbilt — Night (TBA)

Oct. 31: Open Date

Nov. 7: at Tennessee — Night (TBA)

Nov. 14: Florida — Night (TBA)

Nov. 21: at Missouri — Night (TBA)

Nov. 28: Louisville — Early (TBA)

The SEC defines early windows as noon to 1 p.m. ET kickoffs, afternoon windows as 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. ET and night windows as 6 to 8 p.m. ET. Flex-designated games may be assigned either an afternoon or night kickoff.

Additional kickoff times and television assignments will be announced throughout the season.

Of Kentucky's seven home games, three are currently slated for early windows, one for the afternoon and three for night kickoffs.

UK Athletics UK FOOTBALL 2026 KICKOFF TIMES

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