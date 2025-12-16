Kentucky Football announces Pat Biondo as General Manager in program first

Kentucky football head coach Will Stein announced the addition of General Manager Pat Biondo, Assistant General Manager Pete Nochta both new roles for the Kentucky football staff.

Biondo has spent the previous four seasons at Oregon as the director of football recruiting strategy. Prior to his time with Stein in Eugene, Biondo had SEC experience, spending three seasons at Texas A&M, also in a senior recruiting role.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be named the general manager for Kentucky football,” Biondo said. “Each of my previous stops had helped prepare me for this role by giving me a broad perspective on roster management, recruiting, and building a sustainable program. Kentucky has a strong foundation and a clear vision, and I’m excited to work alongside Coach Stein and our staff to help build a roster that reflects the culture of Kentucky Football.”

Pete Nochta has joined the staff as the assistant general after spending a decade with Louisville, spending the last four years as the Cardinals' director of recruiting.

“I’ve known Pete a long time and he’s an outstanding addition to our program,” Stein said. “He’s experienced, detail-driven, and committed to doing things the right way. I’m looking forward to the impact he’ll make from day one.”

Nochta is a Tates Creek High School graduate, and his father, John, was a UK football letterwinner at Kentucky from 1973-76. John went on to become the head football coach at Bryan Station High School, where he took the Defenders to the 1999 Class 4A state finals and concluded the 1999-2000 season with the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Coach of the Year honor. He also served as the principal at Henry Clay High School.

Kentucky also announced Josh Pruitt has been retained as director of operations. Pruitt will enter his 14th season at Kentucky and his sixth in the role.

