Kentucky Football Blue-White Spring Game set for April 9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football's annual Blue-White Spring Game will return to Kroger Field on Saturday, April 9.

Admission is free to the public and fans can sit where they would like. All standard seating will be open and general admission, except for Sections 25-27 (Club Level), Loge Level, and specific seating blocks designated for the football program. Seating in the upper level will be opened based on demand.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be aired in full digitally on the SEC Network+.

The Blue-White Spring Game will return the annual event. It was not played in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue-White Spring Game will be part of spring practice, which begins March 8.

The 2022 season will kick off on Sept. 3 when the Wildcats host Miami (Ohio).