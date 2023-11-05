Kentucky football cruises to 24-3 win at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Streaks are meant to be snapped. Kentucky football did just that when the Wildcats earned a victory in Starkville, Mississippi for the first time since 2008 and the first time under head coach Mark Stoops, 24-3 Saturday night.

With the win over Mississippi State, Kentucky moves to 6-3 on the season and is bowl eligible for a school-record eighth straight season.

The burden of beating the Bulldogs on the road loomed large heading into Saturday night's matchup in Starkville. It’s been an even contest for the past eight seasons, with both teams defending their home turfs each year since 2015.

Not this time.

Devin Leary completed 13 of his 22 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the air. After a slow start, UK's run game - specifically, Ray Davis - found a rhythm. Davis carried the rock 21 times for 80 yards.

Kentucky's defense held Mississippi State to a season-low three points, with Trevin Wallace's nine tackles and one sack leading the way. Alex Afari, JJ Weaver and Zion Childress each added one sack apiece, as well.

In the air, Tayvion Robinson was UK's leading receiver with five receptions for 91 yards, for an average of 18.2 yards per catch.

His longest reception of the game was his first reception of the game. A 37-yard completion from Leary to Robinson quickly put Kentucky's offense in a strong position, setting the Cats up for their first score of the night.

A four-yard pitch from Leary to his former N.C. State teammate, Demie Sumo Karngbaye put six points on the board just four minutes into the game. UK kicker Alex Raynor tacked on one more. Kentucky never surrendered that lead.

Kentucky's first touchdown of the night went from Devin Leary to Demie Sumo-Karngbaye



As they told our @MaggieDavisTV at the start of the season, it's "a Jersey connection waiting to happen" for the former N.C. State teammates ⬇https://t.co/JKQwJWHiSK — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 5, 2023

The Kentucky defense held up its side of the bargain by forcing two early, consecutive three-and-outs, but they couldn't contain the Bulldogs forever.

Mississippi State rattled off a deliberate, sustained drive that bled from the first quarter into the second. The Bulldogs ran 20 plays that covered 88 yards and ticked 12:29 off the clock, but they earned just three points to show for it. They would not score again.

When it was finally time for the Kentucky offense to return to the field, it was sluggish. One first down and four offensive plays later, UK punter Wilson Berry made an appearance and brought Mississippi State's offense back onto the field.

Not for long.

Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson picked off Mississippi State's starting quarterback Mike Wright and returned it for a 26-yard, pick-six touchdown to extend Kentucky's lead to 14-3 with 6:35 left to play in the first half. It was Jackson's second interception of the season and the fourth of his career.

Dane Key added another touchdown before the end of the half, and the Wildcats went to the locker room with a 21-3 lead over the Bulldogs.

With an 18-point lead, Kentucky's offense understandably slowed down after halftime. Still, Leary found Robinson on the receiving end of two more impressive throws, one for a 28-yard gain and the other for 19.

The Cats tacked on a field goal in the third quarter to extend their lead to 24-3.

The fourth quarter turned into a battle of the backups. Mississippi State tried true freshman Chris Parson, after Mike Wright played three quarters and went 11-21 for 78 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Kentucky went to Kaiya Sheron after a series of hits sent Leary to the sideline.

According to SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lang, it was unclear whether or not Leary was being treated for an injury or if he was simply done for the day due to his team's double-digit, fourth-quarter lead. After the game, Stoops told Lang on the broadcast Leary will be evaluated moving forward.

In limited snaps, Sheron, the redshirt freshman from Somerset, Kentucky, finished 2-of-3 for five yards.

The Wildcats return to Kroger Field next Saturday to host No. 8 Alabama at noon.

The Crimson Tide will be coming off a 42-28 win against No. 13 LSU.

BBN Tonight

For more on the Cats, watch BBN Tonight weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News and BBNTonight.com