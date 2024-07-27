Kentucky football fan day returns on August 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Football Fan Day will return on August 3, according to the University.

The main attraction will be open practice on the Joe Craft Football Training Center's practice fields starting at 11 a.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and free parking is available in the blue lot at Kroger Field.

The release states that attendees can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. at the practice field gate in the plaza outside of gate 12 at Kroger Field.

Free Kentucky football posters for the 2024 season will be available at Fan Day.

Additional details about Fan Day can be found here.

