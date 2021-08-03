Kentucky football Fan Day scheduled for August 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The schedule has been set for Kentucky Football Fan Day, presented by Big O Tires, which will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The popular annual event will consist of an open practice inside Kroger Field, beginning at 11 a.m. Fans can begin entering the stadium, through Gates 2 and 3, at 10 a.m. Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the Green lot at Kroger Field.To protect the health and safety of UK players and staff, there will not be an autograph session this year. However, prizes, including items autographed by members of the coaching staff, will be awarded throughout the event. Players will also have the opportunity to throw special signed mini-footballs to those in attendance at the conclusion of practice.

Kentucky football schedule posters for the 2021 season presented by Kroger will be available at Fan Day. BBN Tonight’s Anna Tarullo will be joined by Kash Daniel to provide insights into the open practice as well as interviews with players and coaches live from the field. Additionally, UK’s ticket sales staff will on hand to discuss ticket packages for the 2021 season with interested fans.Fan Day will take place a day after the opening of fall camp, the official start of preparations for the 2021 season. The Wildcats are coming off their third consecutive bowl victory, a 23-21 win over N.C. State in the Gator Bowl.In the case of inclement weather, Fan Day will be cancelled.

