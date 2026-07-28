Kentucky Football General Manager Pat Biondo Resigns

Kentucky football general manager Pat Biondo has stepped down, the program announced Tuesday. Biondo said in a statement

"After much thought, I have made the decision to leave UK. This is a personal move and I hope everyone will respect the private nature of such a tough decision. It has been a privilege to work for a great university, wonderful football program and on behalf of such passionate fans. I especially want to thank Coach Stein for the opportunity to work with and learn from him."

UK did not immediately announce plans for a replacement issuing this statement:

"Football General Manager Pat Biondo has informed us of his decision to step down from his role at UK. We respect his choice and the personal considerations behind it. We are grateful for his contributions to our program."

Biondo joined the Wildcats in December 2025 as part of head coach Will Stein's inaugural staff in Lexington. He became the program's first general manager after spending four seasons at Oregon as director of football recruiting strategy.

Stein praised Biondo upon his hiring, citing his recruiting background and experience in roster management. Biondo arrived in Lexington as college football programs expanded front-office operations to address roster construction, recruiting and player personnel in the era of the transfer portal, name, image and likeness opportunities, and revenue sharing.

During his brief tenure at Kentucky, Biondo helped oversee roster management and recruiting efforts as the Wildcats continued building under Stein's leadership.

Kentucky did not immediately announce a replacement or provide additional details regarding the decision.

The Wildcats are preparing for the upcoming season under Stein, who was hired in December 2025 after serving as Oregon's offensive coordinator.

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