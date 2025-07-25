Kentucky football hires Greg Frey as assistant offensive line coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky football program added a new member to its staff Friday: Greg Frey (pronounced "Fry") joins the Cats as an offensive analyst ahead of the 2025 season. He will serve as the team's assistant offensive line coach, under position coach, Eric Wolford and offensive coordinator, Bush Hamdan.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Frey to our program,” head coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. “He’s a coach with extensive experience and expertise, and he’s well respected across the country.”

Frey comes to Lexington after two seasons as at the University of Tulsa, where he was initially the team's tight ends coach in 2023 before moving to the offensive line room in 2024. He has nearly 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, dating back to an 11-year stint at South Florida (1996-06), where he overlapped with both Wolford and Stoops.

“I’ve known Coach Stoops for almost 30 years, going back to our time together at South Florida,” Frey said in a statement. “He’s the all-time winningest coach at UK, has broken records, and accomplished what no one else has. Watching him build this program at Kentucky has been incredible, and it’s truly a blessing and an honor to join him again and be part of this journey.”

Welcome to #BBN, Assistant Offensive Line Coach Greg Frey. @Coach_G_Frey will work closely with offensive line coach Eric Wolford.



📰🔗 https://t.co/iqwFRSTCZH pic.twitter.com/32NPivkPOk — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 25, 2025

After spending three seasons as a graduate assistant at South Florida and serving as the Bulls’ defensive line coach in 1999, Frey shifted to the offensive line for his final seven seasons in Tampa. During his tenure, the Bulls were 70-43 and participated in the first two bowl games in program history.

Over the next two decades, Frey spent time in various roles at West Virginia (2007), Michigan (2008-10 and 2017), Indiana (2011-16), Florida State (2018), Florida (2019), Duke (2020-21), South Alabama (2022) and, most-recently, Tulsa.

The Clearwater, Florida native spent the entirety of his playing career in his home state, as an offensive lineman for Florida State. From 1991-95, the Seminoles posted a 54-7-1 record. He was on the 1993 National Championship Team and helped win four ACC Championships.

Frey graduated from Florida State in 1996 with degrees in interdisciplinary social science and political science. He and his wife, Andrea, have children: Elle, Hudson, Bryce, Alex, Cameron and Drew.

