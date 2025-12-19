Kentucky football hires Josh Christian-Young as new safeties coach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky football has added Josh Christian-Young as its new safeties coach, head coach Will Stein announced Friday.

Christian-Young joins the Wildcats after two successful seasons in the same role at Houston, where he helped guide the Cougars to a 9-3 regular season record and a No. 21 ranking in the College Football Playoff standings.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh Christian-Young to Lexington as our new safeties coach," Stein said. "Houston's secondary has played physical, disciplined football, and they have been productive. That's exactly the standard we want at Kentucky."

According to a press release, Houston's defense under Christian-Young's guidance ranked 19th nationally in red zone defense and 37th in defensive efficiency this season. The Cougars limited opponents to 188.8 passing yards per game, ranking third in the Big 12 Conference.

The release states that Houston allowed just 2,266 passing yards this season, marking the fewest in a non-COVID season in 30 years. The team held opponents under 225 passing yards nine times and intercepted passes in eight of 12 games.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity," Christian-Young said. "Coach Stein is one of the rising stars in college football with an elite offensive mind. The chance to work with him while reuniting with Jay Bateman makes this an incredible next step. I can't wait to get started."

He began his coaching career at Georgia Southern from 2013-14, where the Eagles won the 2014 Sun Belt Championship.

