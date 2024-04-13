Kentucky Football hosts Blue White Spring Game at Kroger Field

[LEX18] — The weather was beautiful at Kroger Field for this years Blue-White Spring Game. Kentucky did not go full contact but we did see some 11-on11 play, just without any tackling. Obviously, that helps out the offense.

"We're excited it's been an awesome three weeks. Surreal to be here at Kroger Field right now... Excited to see these guys cut it loose and we're very thankful for the fans being here." @BushHamdan talks with @MichelleKnezov before the spring game. @UKFootball coverage… pic.twitter.com/I2Y8H6jRBI — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) April 13, 2024

QUARTERBACK

The main thing Big Blue Nation wanted to see today was new quarterback Brock Vandagriff throw passes, and he and the Cats delivered. It wasn't a flashy or showy day for new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdans offense, but they were able to methodically move the ball up and down the field all day, with Vandagriff often being able to get to his second or third read and deliver a good ball.

Vandagriff has had a good day. First team has been efficient and as sharp as you could expect with so many new pieces in April. — Jesse Riffe (@JesseRiffe) April 13, 2024

Beause Allen had a good day running the second team with a few deep passes that he was able to connect on. There wasn't a score kept but Allen and the second team found the endzone often

OFFENSIVE LINE

No major surprises on offense for Kentucky it looked the first team was intact. The major question on the offensive line, right tackle, was mostly fielded by Tennessee transfer Gerald Mincey. Florida transfer Jalen Farmer took majority of reps at right guard.

FRESHMAN IMPACT

The biggest thing to take away today was there are some players in this freshman class. Cutter Boley ran the third-team offense for the day and physically has all the tools to be an SEC quarterback. There's a learning curve here though that he'll have to over come. His future looks as bright as any.

Jason Patterson, the 3-star RB from Sneads, FL, looks like he could be the diamond in the rough for this class. He looks primed to have some role for the Wildcats this season. Especially being at a position like RB that takes a toll on the body, Patterson looks more than capable of spelling starter Chip Trayanum.

Hardley Gilmore has been a hot name this spring, and he had a good day with the second and third teams. This may not be the year that Gilmore breaks onto the scene in the SEC but early returns look great for the freshman that is still just 17 years old.

