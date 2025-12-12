Kentucky football reveals 2026 schedule with 7 home games, new SEC format

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky football program unveiled its 2026 schedule Thursday, featuring seven home games as the Southeastern Conference transitions to a new nine-game conference format.

For the first time in SEC history, all teams will play nine conference games starting in 2026. Schools will alternate between four and five league home games each year, with three permanent SEC opponents playing annually from 2026-29. According to a release, the remaining six conference opponents will rotate to ensure each school faces all SEC teams at least twice during the four-year period.

Kentucky's home slate includes marquee matchups against Alabama, LSU, Vanderbilt and Florida. The Wildcats will also host non-conference games against Youngstown State, South Alabama and Louisville.

New head coach Will Stein will make his debut September 5 when Kentucky hosts Youngstown State of the Football Championship Subdivision. The schedule features nine teams that participated in this season's playoff or bowl games.

The SEC eliminated divisional standings in 2024, now sending the top two teams in the conference standings to the SEC Championship Game. Under this format, each school will play every other SEC team at least twice over four years.

According to a release, the conference will reconsider the annual opponent assignments following the 2029 season. Early season kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Below is the following schedule:



Sept. 5- Youngstown State

Sept. 12- Alabama

Sept. 19- at Texas A&M

Sept. 26- South Alabama

Oct. 3- at South Carolina

Oct. 10- LSU

Oct. 17- at Oklahoma

Oct. 24- Vanderbilt

Nov. 7- at Tennessee

Nov. 14- Florida

Nov. 21- at Missouri

Nov. 28- Louisville

