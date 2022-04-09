Kentucky Football Spring Game Recap

LEX18 — It was a snowy early afternoon at Kroger Field for the 2022 Blue-White Spring Game (graupel??? ask our meteorologists). Not exactly spring-like weather, but great practice for playing football in December.

Obligatory Kroger Field snow pics pic.twitter.com/07wpqc1CXK — Jesse Riffe (@JesseRiffe) April 9, 2022

I’m actually a meteorologist pic.twitter.com/SYFUb7fOlc — Anna Maria Tarullo (@tarullotweets) April 9, 2022

Quarterback Will Levis didn't play much but when he did he was impressive. Will went 7-8 for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns and looked very comfortable in Rich Scangarello's offense. Levis' touchdown throws came on a short pass to running back Chris Rodriguez that he took 8 yards for the score and a 22-yard strike across the middle to freshman wide receiver Dane Key. Key impressed for the game catching two deep passes over 20 yards on 4 targets. Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson showed incredible skills with the ball in his hands, very shifty hard to tackle. He caught 3 passes for 42 yards and it was the yards after the catch a-la Wan'Dale Robinson from last season that he made the most of.

Deondre Buford started the game at left tackle but rotated with David Wohlabaugh and Kiyaunta Goodwin at that spot. The highly touted freshman Goodwin mostly went with the second team, he was impressive for most of the game. We didn't get a chance to see how Eli Cox looked at center, he was at his brother's wedding so Quinton Wilson stepped in and played center for both the first and second teams.

On defense Jordan Lovett was the star of the game wreaking havoc with multiple pass breakups, blitzing off the edge, and even managed to force a fumble. The sophomore from North Hardin certainly looked like he's going to find his way onto the field this fall. Ohio State transfer Darion Henry-Young showed what we've been hearing all spring, he can rush the passer. Henry-Young spent a lot of time in the backfield, that didn't translate to sacks today but will come August when you can hit the QB. Sam Analae also flashed a few times on the edge. He is a tremendous athlete that just hasn't quite got up to speed yet in his time in Lexington, Anwar Stewart said earlier this week Sam can really help them if he learns to translate what he's doing in the weight room to the field and he showed that potential today.

Backup QB Beau Allen had a strong performance that won't look as good in the box score because of wide receiver drops. Allen went 4-11 for 75 yards but had four passes dropped, including a very nice throw to the corner of the endzone that Chris Lewis bobbled and just couldn't come down with. It was the sophomore from Somerset Kaiya Sheron that was the first backup QB to lead a touchdown drive though, he and Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan both had really good moments and looked capable of leading the offense if forced into action.

Rich Scangarello kept to his word and didn't show us much of the offense, which led to good days for the running backs. We didn't see much of Rodriguez he just had 2 carries in limited action, Jutahn McClain, Kavosiey Smoke, and Mike Drennen all had runs of over 10 yards and Drennen found the endzone twice looking very natural in this zone run scheme.

