Kentucky Football takes care of Tennessee Tech, 42-10

Kentucky football won its third straight game Saturday, taking care of an overmatched Tennessee Tech team from the FCS level on 42-10 Senior Day at Kroger Field.

Senior Day is underway here at Kroger Field #BBN pic.twitter.com/kA8s7o16N1 — BBN Tonight (@BBNTonight) November 15, 2025

Seth McGowan scored three touchdowns in the win, rushing 17 times for 72 yards. Dante Dowdell led Kentucky in rushing yards with 87 and scored a touchdown of his own.

Quarterback Cutter Boley was 18-21 passing for 236 yards and one touchdown on a throw to Hardley Gilmore. Boley added a 30-yard touchdown run.

The Wildcats are now 5-5 on the season with two games remaining — both on the road — against Vanderbilt next week and at Louisville to close out the season Nov. 29.

The victory puts Kentucky one win away from bowl eligibility after the program missed the postseason in 2024, ending an eight-year bowl streak.

Injury woes continued for Kentucky's defense with senior defensive lineman Kahlil Saunders leaving the game early with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. He was seen on the sidelines in a sling for the second half.

Next up for Kentucky is a road game at Vanderbilt. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., with the television assignment to be determined.

