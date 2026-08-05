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Kentucky football to host Meet the Fan Day Aug. 15

Kentucky Fan Day Football
David Stephenson/AP
Kentucky fans fill Nutter Field House to meet their favorite players and coaches during the annual NCAA college football Fan Day in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/ David Stephenson)
Kentucky Fan Day Football
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Kentucky football announced Wednesday that its annual Meet the Fan Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Nutter Field House.

The Wildcats shared the date on social media, inviting Big Blue Nation to "save the date" for the preseason fan event. Additional details will be announced at a later time.

Meet the Fan Day gives fans an opportunity to interact with the Kentucky football program ahead of the 2026 season.

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