Kentucky football to host Meet the Fan Day Aug. 15

Kentucky football announced Wednesday that its annual Meet the Fan Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, at Nutter Field House.

Save the date, #BBN. We are so excited to meet you!



🗓️ Saturday, August 15

📍 Nutter Field House

⏳ More details coming soon pic.twitter.com/qpyRnhPAZN — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 5, 2026

The Wildcats shared the date on social media, inviting Big Blue Nation to "save the date" for the preseason fan event. Additional details will be announced at a later time.

Meet the Fan Day gives fans an opportunity to interact with the Kentucky football program ahead of the 2026 season.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky Football and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.