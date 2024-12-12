Kentucky football unveils 2025 schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Southeastern Conference has unveiled the 2025 collegiate football slate, including the University of Kentucky's schedule for the upcoming season.

The Wildcats will play inside Kroger Field seven times throughout the 2025 regular season, including four SEC home games.

Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee and Florida will travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, while the Cats will make the trip to South Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Vanderbilt.

For the second-straight season, all teams will have two bye weeks.

Here is the 2025 schedule in its entirety:



August 30 - Toledo

September 6 - Ole Miss

September 13 - Eastern Michigan

September 20 - BYE WEEK (first)

September 27 - at South Carolina

October 4 - at Georgia

October 11 - BYE WEEK (second)

October 18 - Texas

October 25 - Tennessee

November 1 - at Auburn

November 8 - Florida

November 15 - Tennessee Tech

November 22 - at Vanderbilt

November 29 - at Louisville

Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced closer to the start of the season.

The schedule features three teams currently vying for the 2024 National Championship, with Georgia, Texas and Tennessee having all made the 12-team playoff this year. Next season's matchup with the Longhorns will mark their first trip to Lexington since joining the expanded SEC.

The non-conference schedule brings Big Blue Nation home matchups against Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Tennessee Tech, as well as a short trip down I-64 to play Louisville in the annual Governor's Cup.

The SEC portion of the schedule features the same teams Kentucky faced in 2024, with the only difference being which games are at home and which games are on the road. For example, Kentucky traveled to Ole Miss, Texas, Tennessee and Florida in 2024; those teams will play the Cats in Lexington in 2025.

Kentucky went 4-8 in 2024, ending the program's bowl-game streak which had spanned eight seasons.

