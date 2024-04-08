Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw to enter transfer portal

176_240302Arkansas_18MG.JPG
Marissa Gilchrist/Marissa Gilchrist
Aaron Bradshaw. Kentucky defeats Arkansas 111-102. Photo by Marissa Gilchrist | UK Athletics
176_240302Arkansas_18MG.JPG
Posted at 12:08 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 12:08:58-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One-third of Kentucky's 7-footer trio has announced via Instagram that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Aaron Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points in 25 games played. After recovering from an early season foot injury Bradshaw had a career-high 17 points and 11 boards against Penn.

Bradshaw averaged 14.1 minutes per game.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18