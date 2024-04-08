Kentucky forward Aaron Bradshaw to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One-third of Kentucky's 7-footer trio has announced via Instagram that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Aaron Bradshaw averaged 4.9 points in 25 games played. After recovering from an early season foot injury Bradshaw had a career-high 17 points and 11 boards against Penn.

Bradshaw averaged 14.1 minutes per game.

