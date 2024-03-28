Watch Now
Kentucky forward Adou Thiero enters transfer portal

Adou Thiero. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 91-89. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 13:30:20-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sophomore Adou Thiero has entered the transfer portal, confirmed by a University of Kentucky spokesperson.

The 6'8" forward averaged 5 rebounds per game while shooting 7.2 points per game at 49.2%. In 25 games (starting in 19) played this season, he averaged 21 minutes, a great improvement from his freshman average of nine minutes in 20 games for the Cats.

Theiro proved to be a strong physical presence for the Cats when needed.

