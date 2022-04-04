Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. entering name into NBA Draft, will maintain college eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky men's basketball player Keion Brooks Jr. says he plans to enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

"I appreciate all the love and support as I work toward chasing my dream of playing in the NBA," said Brooks in a statement posted to Twitter.

A statement from UK Athletics says Brooks does not plan to hire an agent at this time, although he can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback, and still return to school. The deadline to return to school is June 1.

Players can submit paperwork to receive evaluations from the NBA and participate – if invited – in the NBA Draft Combine which is set to take place May 16-22.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native has appeared in 80 games and made 42 starts for the Wildcats during his three-year career. As a junior, Brooks averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game and shot a career-best 49.1% from the field. He also produced career bests in steals, blocks, assists, 3-pointers, and total rebounds.