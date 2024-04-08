Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

Kentucky guard Joey Hart enters transfer portal

133_231124Herd_48CW.JPG
Chet White/Chet White
Joey Hart. Kentucky defeats Marshall 118-82. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
133_231124Herd_48CW.JPG
Posted at 7:16 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 19:16:12-04

Freshman guard Joey Hart has entered the transfer portal according to several reports.

Hart saw the court in seven games during his time at Kentucky scoring one 3-pointer against Marshall, securing the highest-scoring game under John Calipari (118-82).

He was the Big Blue Madness dunk contest champion.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18