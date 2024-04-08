Kentucky guard Joey Hart enters transfer portal

Freshman guard Joey Hart has entered the transfer portal according to several reports.

Hart saw the court in seven games during his time at Kentucky scoring one 3-pointer against Marshall, securing the highest-scoring game under John Calipari (118-82).

He was the Big Blue Madness dunk contest champion.

