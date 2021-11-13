Kentucky Handles Robert Morris in Home Opener 100-60

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oscar Tshiebwe says he isn't a machine, but he sure does play like one. He put up his second straight double-double and 20 rebound performance, ending the night with 14 points, 20 rebounds in a 100-60 win over Robert Morris for the Wildcats home opener.

Six Cats ended the night in double figures with Kellan Grady's 19 points leading the way. Grady went 4 of 6 from downtown, while Davion Mintz added 4-5 coming off the bench, as Kentucky shot 52% from three.

The biggest surprise of the night was freshman Daimion Collins who lit up Rupp Arena with multiple dunks. Collins recorded 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and a steal.

Sahvir Wheeler had his second straight double-digit assist game, he finished with 5 points and 11 assists.

Kentucky is back in action Tuesday against Mount St. Mary's.