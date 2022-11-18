Kentucky handles South Carolina State 106-63

LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 4 Kentucky basketball bounces back against South Carolina State 106-63, behind 17 points from CJ Frederick who led all scorers.

Kentucky finished the night shooting 57% percent from the field, 39 of 68 from three, while holding the Bulldogs to just 35% percent from the floor.

Frederick went 5-11FG, 3-7 3FG. Chris Livingston added 13 points of his own.

Cason Wallace finished with 12 points, Antonio Reeves with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-7 3FG.) Sahvir Wheeler added 6 points and 10 assists and 0 turnovers, while Jacob Toppin almost notched a double-double putting up 8 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Ugonna Onyenso was 3-4 from the floor to give him 6 points, while Lance Ware put up 12 points and 3 rebounds on perfect 6-6 shooting.

The reigning consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe ended the day with 6 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes of play and freshman Adou Thiero added 6 points, 4 rebounds.

Next up for the Wildcats is No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane on Sunday, November 20 at 7:30 pm.