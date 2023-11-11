Kentucky handles Texas A&M-Commerce, 81-61

LEXINGTON, Ky. — If you only looked at the final score, 81-61, you may think the No. 16 Kentucky basketball team cruised to the 20-point victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

It didn't start that way.

Blink and you may have missed it: the Lions jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Wildcats had even started to find their footing. After the Lions sank their second consecutive three-pointer, Calipari called a timeout to settle his team.

It didn't happen all at once, but Kentucky slowly went to work. Despite the Lions sinking four three-pointers in the game's opening five minutes, the Cats soon found their own offense.

An 11-1 run interrupted solely by a single Lion free throw gave the Cats their first lead of the game, 25-24, with 7:35 to play in the half.

Kentucky never surrendered the lead again.

The Cats closed out the half on a 30-9 run, complete with three consecutive three-pointers out of the hands of Antonio Reeves. He had a game-high 13 points at the break.

Mitchell sent both teams to the locker room with a block that sent the ball flying into the student section. Kentucky led 38-30.

Dillingham led the way for the Cats out of halftime with a few quick buckets. The Cats used his momentum to fire off another run, this time to the tune of a 9-0 advantage.

By then, Kentucky had built a significant lead, brick-by-brick. The Wildcats were up by 15 points, and they never looked back.

Reeves finished with a game-high 21 points, while Mitchell added 18 and Justin Edwards scored 16.

With the win, the Cats move to 2-0 to start the season, while the Lions fall to 0-3.

No. 16 Kentucky will take on No. 1 Kansas in the upcoming Champion's Classic, this Tuesday in Chicago. Tipoff is slated for 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

LEX 18 Sports and BBN Tonight are making the trip to the Windy City. Tune in Monday and Tuesday for the latest on all things Wildcats vs. Jayhawks.