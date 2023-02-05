Kentucky holds off Florida 72-67

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky handles Florida (13-10, 6-4) at home 72-67 behind a 17 point, 10 rebound performance from Jacob Toppin.

Cason Wallace lead Kentucky with 20 points.

The Wildcats started strong defensively holding Florida to just 18% shooting midway through the first half.

The Gators slowly clawed back to make it a 33-22 point game heading into the break.

CJ Fredrick reemerged from three, finishing 3-6 from downtown for 12 points.

Quiet night on the offensive end for Oscar Tshiebwe who fouled out with under two minutes to play, finishing with 4 points (2-14 FG) and 15 rebounds.

Kentucky struggled to find an answer for Florida's Colin Castleton who led all scorers with 25 points on 9-16 shooting, while adding 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Next up for Kentucky (16-7, 7-3) is a match-up with Arkansas (16-7, 5-5) on Tuesday at 9:00 pm at Rupp Arena.