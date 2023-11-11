Kentucky Loses on Senior Day: Kentucky 21, Alabama 49

[LEX18] — Kentucky was outmatched by Alabama Saturday. The Crimson Tide dominated from the beginning in the 49-21defeat of the Wildcats.

The first half didn't go the way Kentucky hoped. Alabama opened the game with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by Jalen Milroe finding a wide-open Amari Nilback for an easy score. Kentucky would go three-and-out on its first possession, then Alabama scored four plays later on another Milroe pass to a wide-open receiver. Barion Brown fumbled on Kentucky's first play of the next drive and set the Crimson Tide up with first and goal; Jalen Milroe took the snap and forced his way into the endzone to make it 21-0 Alabama. Kentucky had ran just four plays on offense.

Kentucky got a huge break when Alabama muffed a punt with 4:20 left in the 1st quarter, and Nassir Addison recovered it for the Wildcats. The offense was able to capitalize on the Crimson Tide's mistake. Devin Leary connected with Tayvion Robinson to get Kentucky on the board.

It was Senior Day at Kroger Field and the Wildcats honored 20 seniors and five super-seniors. The University also honored our Veterans in several ways on this Veterans Day.

A road trip to Columbia, South Carolina, is up next for Kentucky to take on the Gamecocks. It's a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.