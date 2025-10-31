Kentucky MBB falls in final exhibition to Georgetown, 84-70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky lost to Georgetown 84-70 Thursday night in its final exhibition game before the regular season.

The Wildcats were without their top two point guards, Jaland Lowe and Denzel Aberdeen. Head Coach Mark Pope said before the game on the UK Sports Network that Aberdeen was dealing with a leg issue that is not believed to be serious. Collin Chandler joined the starting line-up alongside preseason SEC Player of the Year Otega Oweh, Trent Noah, Brandon Garrison, and Mouhamed Dioubate.

Without its floor leaders, Kentucky’s offense struggled early, connecting on just 42 percent of its attempts from two-point range in the first half. Seven different Wildcats hit a three-pointer, keeping the game close. The team finished 7-of-17 from behind the arc, with nine players attempting a shot from deep.

Kentucky’s shooting troubles continued in the second half. The Wildcats finished 33 percent from the field, 23 percent from 3-point range and 66 percent from the free-throw line. Oweh led Kentucky in scoring with 17 points, followed by Mouhamed Dioubate with 13 and Collin Chandler with 11.

The Wildcats open the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 4, at home against Nicholls. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

For more on Kentucky Basketblll and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.