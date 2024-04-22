Kentucky men's basketball adds Collin Chandler to 2024 roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Mark Pope is beginning to fill out his first Kentucky basketball roster, as Collin Chandler has signed with the program for next season. Chandler is a 6-foot-4 guard from Farmington, Utah and was ranked among the top 35 recruits in the 2022 class.

Following high school, Chandler completed a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and will come to Kentucky with four years of collegiate eligibility.

“Collin Chandler is one of the most talented high school players in the country,” Pope said in a press release. “He has a silky-smooth jumper, a slippery ability to get to the rim, an explosive burst and the most impressive of all, he has incredible processing speed as he reads space and time and makes plays on pure instinct.

“Collin is the definition of a servant leader. He, on his own desire and expense, chose to leave basketball and his life to go and serve people in Africa and Europe for two years. It won’t take long for every Kentucky fan to feel his heart and his love for others. I absolutely cannot wait to coach a man and player like him.”

Chandler is Pope's first official signee for the 2024-25 class, joining in-state recruit Travis Perry, who previously signed with the Wildcats.

Playing for Farmington High School, Chandler scored 1,587 career points and drained 135 3-pointers in his career. He also amassed 328 rebounds, 229 assists and 105 steals.

“Growing up, my biggest dream was to play against the best players in the world,” Chandler said at the time of his commitment. “I am beyond grateful to be given the opportunity to do just that. Through the past couple of days, the path I had before envisioned has been blurred.

After talking with my family and many prayers, this vision has become clearer than ever. I am humbled to get the opportunity to continue this journey at the University of Kentucky.”

During his senior season, Chandler averaged 21.7 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game and made 47 3-pointers. He had 15 games with 20 or more points, including a season-high 37. He was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year.

Chandler ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the class by 247Sports, the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Utah. He was rated No. 32 by ESPN and No. 43 by Rivals. He initially signed with Pope and BYU prior to departing on his mission. At the time, he was the second Gatorade State Player of the Year from the state of Utah signed by Pope.

Known for using his size and athleticism, Chandler is at his best in an up-tempo offense where he is an efficient scorer at all three levels and is crafty at finding opening teammates and attacking lanes.

