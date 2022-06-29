Watch Now
UK men's basketball announces SEC home-and-away designations for 2022-23

UK will play Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Vanderbilt at home and away
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 29, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball announced its 2022-23 home-and-away designations for the SEC league schedule.

UK will play an 18-game league schedule with nine of those games played at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky will play Vandy, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Arkansas twice; one game at home and one game away. UK will only play Auburn once at Rupp Arena.

UK’s other road matchups will come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Times, dates, and television information will be announced at a later date.

