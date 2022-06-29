UK men's basketball announces SEC home-and-away designations for 2022-23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball announced its 2022-23 home-and-away designations for the SEC league schedule.

UK will play an 18-game league schedule with nine of those games played at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky will play Vandy, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Arkansas twice; one game at home and one game away. UK will only play Auburn once at Rupp Arena.

— Kentucky Men's Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 29, 2022

UK’s other road matchups will come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Ole Miss.

Times, dates, and television information will be announced at a later date.