Kentucky men's basketball announces autograph tour this weekend to raise money for Mayfield Flooding Relief

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball just announced the La Familia Autograph Tour happening this weekend at Kroger locations throughout the state.

Several members of this year's team are participating in the tour, including Aaron Bradshaw, Reed Sheppard, Adou Thiero, Justin Edwards, Jordan Burks, Tre Mitchell, Grant Darbyshire, and Walker Horn.

Different groups will be at Kroger locations on July 28, 29, and 30. Locations include Somerset (Stonegate Center), Morehead, Louisville (Brownsboro Rd), Shelbyville, Lexington (Beaumont), and Versailles.

$60 will get you one item signed by all players in attendance and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Mayfield Flood Relief Mission to provide aid after the recent flooding. Presenting sponsors Kroger and Simple Truth will also be making a donation to the relief fund.

For more information, click here.