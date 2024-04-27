Kentucky men's basketball announces new add Otega Oweh

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — He’s averaged 11.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game at Oklahoma as a sophomore. Now, he’s joined the Kentucky men’s basketball team for the 2024-2025 season. It was announced by head coach Mark Pope on Saturday, according to a release from the University of Kentucky.

Oweh has had action in 60 games and has made 37 starts over his two-year career with the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, he will have two years of eligibility at the University of Kentucky.“Otega shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last year,” said Pope.

“He’s elite at earning trips to the free-throw line and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation.” During his sophomore season, Oweh averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 assists per outing, the release says.

He’s had double-digit scoring efforts 19 times, including his career-high 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 10 for 11 shots from the free-throw line against North Carolina. Oweh has also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in a game against Virgina.

UK says Oweh’s had a savvy defense with the Sooners’ lineup with 12 games, where he had multiple steals, which includes a seven-swipe effort against Green Bay.

The University of Kentucky’s Athletic Department says the 6-foot-4 guard has scored 498 points, had 179 rebounds, and 80 steals. He’s hit 49.8% of his 2-point attempts and 36.8% of his 3-point attempts. They say he’s ranked in the top 20 in steals in the Big 12 Conference while playing both seasons with Oklahoma, according to the University.

According to the release, Oweh was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class and was rated as high as 73 by 247Sports.

UK also says, "Oweh led Team Final EYBL (PA) to a 17U Peach Jam title and was named the Peach Jam Breakout Player of the Session after averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.3 assists per game."

Owed is a Newark, New Jersey, native who has three siblings. His older brother Odafe plays linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens.

