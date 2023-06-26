Kentucky men's basketball announces SEC home-and-away designations for 2023-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (LEX 18) — The Southeastern Conference revealed its 2023-24 home-and-away designations for the league schedule Monday.

Kentucky men’s basketball will once again play an 18-game league schedule with nine games at Rupp Arena and nine more on the road.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



2023-24 SEC home-and-away designations are set ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xhw5nbnhE3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 26, 2023

UK's permanent home-and-away opponents include Florida, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

This upcoming season, Kentucky plays Arkansas and Mississippi State twice in the regular season for a second straight year.

Kentucky’s league home schedule will include the five aforementioned teams as well as Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

UK’s road matchups include Auburn, LSU, South Carolina, and Texas A&M; in addition to Arkansas and Mississippi State, and the three permanent home-and-home opponents.

Times, dates, and television information will be announced at a later date.