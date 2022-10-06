Kentucky men's basketball, Gonzaga announce six-year series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball has agreed to a six-year series with Gonzaga, the programs announced on Thursday. The teams will play in each of the next six seasons beginning with their Nov. 20 matchup in Spokane, Washington, this season.

Also excited to share that we’re expanding our agreement w/ @ZagMBB to six years. Mark suggested we add two neutral sites and I said let’s play at Rupp and your place too!! After neutral site games in 2024 & 2025, we’ll play at Rupp in 2026 & The Kennel in 2027. LET’S GO!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 6, 2022

The series entails two games played in Spokane, two played inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, and two neutral site contests. A full breakdown of the series:

2022 – Spokane Arena

2023 – Rupp Arena

2024 – Seattle

2025 – Nashville

2026 – Rupp Arena

2027 – McCarthey Athletic Center

"I am so excited that we have finalized this series,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Mark is a great friend and what he has done at Gonzaga to build them into one of the premier programs in our sport is incredible. The mindset I have when I put together our schedule here at Kentucky is that we want to always challenge ourselves by competing with the best teams we can find and generate some marquee home games for the best fans in the country. We have done that with Gonzaga and I look forward to competing with them the next six seasons.”

The teams will enter the 2022 matchup having only met once before. Kentucky captured an 80-72 victory in 2002 at the Maui Invitational.

