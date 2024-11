LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men's basketball jumped to No. 9 in the AP Top 25 Poll after their win against Duke last week, and the women's team is No. 15 following their takedown of Louisville in overtime over the weekend.

The Wildcats are both undefeated so far on the season.

The men will play Lipscomb on Nov. 19 at Rupp Arena, with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m., and the women will face Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 18 at Memorial Coliseum at 6:00 p.m.