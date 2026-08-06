Kentucky Men's Basketball opens practice to fans Thursday morning, Coach Pope announces

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Men's Basketball fans will have a chance to watch the Wildcats practice Thursday morning.

Head coach Mark Pope announced during an Instagram Live session that the team's practice will be open to fans. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and practice will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Fans should enter through the High Street entrance, according to Pope.

Mark Pope just went live on Instagram and invited #BBN to today’s practice at Rupp Arena. Starts at 10:30 a.m.



“If anybody wants to sneak in, I’ll show you where the door is” @BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/9yr54IGilS — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) August 6, 2026

No additional details about attendance or viewing guidelines were immediately announced.