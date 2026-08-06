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Kentucky Men's Basketball opens practice to fans Thursday morning, Coach Pope announces

Kentucky Men's Basketball fans had the chance to watch the Wildcats practice Thursday morning at Rupp Arena thanks to head coach Mark Pope. LEX Sports Sierra Newton has the fan reaction.
Big Blue Nation Reacts to UK Men's Basketball's surprise open practice
Mark Pope
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Men's Basketball fans will have a chance to watch the Wildcats practice Thursday morning.

Head coach Mark Pope announced during an Instagram Live session that the team's practice will be open to fans. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and practice will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Fans should enter through the High Street entrance, according to Pope.

No additional details about attendance or viewing guidelines were immediately announced.

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