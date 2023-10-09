Kentucky Men's Basketball Pro Day slated for October 11

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's Basketball team announced its annual Pro Day event will be held Wednesday, October 11, in Rupp Arena.

All 30 teams within the National Basketball Association will be in attendance to watch and assess the Wildcats as they go through a combine-like practice conducted by Kentucky coaches and staff. Coaches and staff will direct the players through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

SportsCenter will provide live hits throughout its 6-7:30 p.m. ET telecast with Kevin Negandhi and Seth Greenberg live from Rupp Arena. Fans will also be able to stream Pro Day via SEC Network+ digitally. It will air live from 6-8 p.m. with Jimmy Dykes and Jack “Goose” Givens on the call.

