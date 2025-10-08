Kentucky men's basketball releases complete 2025-26 schedule

LEX 18 — Grab your calendars, Big Blue Nation.

The entirety of the 2025-26 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been finalized with the Southeastern Conference’s announcement of dates, tip times and television designations for all league schedules.

The Wildcats are slated to play 21 regular-season games against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, including matchups against seven of last year’s Sweet 16 squads, five Elite Eight teams and a home-and-away series with the reigning national champion, Florida.

The complete schedule is below. All times listed are Eastern:



Date Opponent/Event Location TV Network Tip Time Oct. 11 Big Blue Madness Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 6 p.m. Oct. 17 Blue-White Historic Memorial Coliseum SECN+ 7 p.m. Oct. 24 Purdue (exhibition) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SEC Network 6 p.m. Oct. 30 Georgetown (exhibition) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 7 p.m. Nov. 4 Nicholls (BBN United Tipoff Classic) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 7 p.m. Nov. 7 Valparaiso (BBN United Tipoff Classic) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Louisville KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.) ESPN 8 p.m. Nov. 14 Eastern Illinois (BBN United Tipoff Classic) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic) Madison Square Garden (New York) ESPN 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 Loyola (Md.) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 7 p.m. Nov. 26 Tennessee Tech Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SEC Network 7 p.m. Dec. 2 North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN 9:30 p.m. Dec. 5 vs. Gonzaga Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.) ESPN2 7 p.m. Dec. 9 North Carolina Central Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SEC Network 7 p.m. Dec. 13 Indiana Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 vs. St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic) State Farm Arena (Atlanta) CBS 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 Bellarmine Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SECN+ 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Alabama (SEC) Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) ESPN 1 p.m. Jan. 7 Missouri (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN2 7 p.m. Jan. 10 Mississippi State (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at LSU (SEC) Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.) SEC Network 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Tennessee (SEC) Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (Knoxville, Tenn.) ESPN Noon Jan. 21 Texas (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center SEC Network 7 p.m. Jan. 24 Ole Miss (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN/ESPN2 Noon Jan. 27 at Vanderbilt (SEC) Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.) ESPN 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at Arkansas (SEC) Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.) ESPN 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 Oklahoma (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN2 7 p.m. Feb. 7 Tennessee (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Florida (SEC) Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (Gainesville, Fla.) ABC 3 p.m. Feb. 17 Georgia (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at Auburn (SEC) Neville Arena (Auburn, Ala.) ESPN/ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at South Carolina (SEC) Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.) SEC Network 7 p.m. Feb. 28 Vanderbilt (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN/ESPN2 2 p.m. March 3 at Texas A&M (SEC) Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas) ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU 7 p.m. March 7 Florida (SEC) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center ESPN/ESPN2 4 p.m.

Details on regular-season home games for men’s basketball will be announced soon, including the launch of Kentucky’s official resale marketplace, powered by Ticketmaster.

The University of Kentucky says this platform "will offer fans a secure way to buy and sell verified tickets, even for games that may be sold out."

Season ticket holders are reminded that exhibition games vs. Purdue and Georgetown are included in their season ticket packages.

