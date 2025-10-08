Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kentucky men's basketball releases complete 2025-26 schedule

TV designations and tipoff times have been unveiled as the season approaches
WLEX
LEX 18 — Grab your calendars, Big Blue Nation.

The entirety of the 2025-26 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been finalized with the Southeastern Conference’s announcement of dates, tip times and television designations for all league schedules.

The Wildcats are slated to play 21 regular-season games against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago, including matchups against seven of last year’s Sweet 16 squads, five Elite Eight teams and a home-and-away series with the reigning national champion, Florida.

The complete schedule is below. All times listed are Eastern:

Date Opponent/EventLocationTV NetworkTip Time
Oct. 11Big Blue MadnessRupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+6 p.m.
Oct. 17Blue-WhiteHistoric Memorial ColiseumSECN+7 p.m.
Oct. 24Purdue (exhibition)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSEC Network6 p.m.
Oct. 30Georgetown (exhibition)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+7 p.m.
Nov. 4Nicholls (BBN United Tipoff Classic)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+7 p.m.
Nov. 7Valparaiso (BBN United Tipoff Classic)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+7 p.m.
Nov. 11at LouisvilleKFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.)ESPN8 p.m.
Nov. 14Eastern Illinois (BBN United Tipoff Classic)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+7 p.m.
Nov. 18vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic)Madison Square Garden (New York)ESPN6:30 p.m.
Nov. 21Loyola (Md.)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+7 p.m.
Nov. 26Tennessee TechRupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSEC Network7 p.m.
Dec. 2North Carolina (ACC/SEC Challenge)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN9:30 p.m.
Dec. 5vs. GonzagaBridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tenn.)ESPN27 p.m.
Dec. 9North Carolina CentralRupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSEC Network7 p.m.
Dec. 13IndianaRupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20vs. St. John’s (CBS Sports Classic)State Farm Arena (Atlanta)CBS12:30 p.m.
Dec. 23BellarmineRupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSECN+1 p.m.
Jan. 3at Alabama (SEC)Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)ESPN1 p.m.
Jan. 7Missouri (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN27 p.m.
Jan. 10Mississippi State (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSEC Network8:30 p.m.
Jan. 14at LSU (SEC)Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, La.)SEC Network7 p.m.
Jan. 17at Tennessee (SEC)Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (Knoxville, Tenn.)ESPNNoon
Jan. 21Texas (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterSEC Network7 p.m.
Jan. 24Ole Miss (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN/ESPN2Noon
Jan. 27at Vanderbilt (SEC)Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tenn.)ESPN9 p.m.
Jan. 31at Arkansas (SEC)Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Ark.)ESPN6:30 p.m.
Feb. 4Oklahoma (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN27 p.m.
Feb. 7Tennessee (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN8:30 p.m.
Feb. 14at Florida (SEC)Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center (Gainesville, Fla.)ABC3 p.m.
Feb. 17Georgia (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU9 p.m.
Feb. 21at Auburn (SEC)Neville Arena (Auburn, Ala.)ESPN/ESPN28:30 p.m.
Feb. 24at South Carolina (SEC)Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, S.C.)SEC Network7 p.m.
Feb. 28Vanderbilt (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN/ESPN22 p.m.
March 3at Texas A&M (SEC)Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU7 p.m.
March 7Florida (SEC)Rupp Arena at Central Bank CenterESPN/ESPN24 p.m.

Details on regular-season home games for men’s basketball will be announced soon, including the launch of Kentucky’s official resale marketplace, powered by Ticketmaster.

The University of Kentucky says this platform "will offer fans a secure way to buy and sell verified tickets, even for games that may be sold out."

Season ticket holders are reminded that exhibition games vs. Purdue and Georgetown are included in their season ticket packages.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.

