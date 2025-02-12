Kentucky Men's Basketball Team Honored at Rupp Arena

The 1974-1975 Kentucky men's basketball team was honored at Rupp Arena during Friday night's game against South Carolina.

The team, which finished as the national runner-up and captured the Southeastern Conference's regular season title, posted an impressive overall record of 26-5 under head coach Joe B. Hall. They ended the season ranked No. 2 nationally.

This special recognition included a reunion for several team members, who gathered to commemorate their historic season and tell stories from their time at UK.

