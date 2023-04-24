Kentucky men’s basketball to travel to Toronto for 2023 GLOBL JAM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky men’s basketball is headed to Toronto, Ontario, Canada this summer to participate in the 2023 GLOBL JAM scheduled for July 12-16 at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

A full game schedule, broadcast information, and additional details will be provided at a later date.

Our competition up north at the GLOBL JAM ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ht0mm291yH — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) April 24, 2023

Fans looking to cheer on the Wildcats across the border can secure a Team USA Gold Pack, which includes access to all of UK’s round robin games and the gold medal championship game.

GLOBL JAM tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster starting at less than $20 per session for two games.

This will mark the fourth summer exhibition series the Wildcats have participated in under Calipari. The Cats played in The Bahamas in each of their last three trips away from home, including last summer when UK went 4-0 at the Baha Mar resort in August.

Kentucky’s connection to Canada is strong with former Wildcats Jamaal Magloire (1997-2000), Trey Lyles (2015), Jamal Murray (2016), Mychal Mulder (2016-17), and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2018) all concluding their time in Lexington by moving on to NBA careers.

GLOBL JAM will feature an African contingent and Germany on the men’s side. Teams will compete in a round-robin format July 12-15, followed by a bronze and gold medal championship game July 16.