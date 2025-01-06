Kentucky Men's Basketball up to #6 in AP Poll

After another top 10 victory, Kentucky Men's Basketball has moved up 4 spots in the weekly Associated Press Top 25 to 6th. It was the Wildcat's third win against a team ranked inside the top 10.

The 106-100 win over the then #6 Gators was the first conference test for for Kentucky. The Cats were led by Koby Brea, who finished with a team high 23 pts and made a career high 7 3's.

Five other Wildcats finished in double-figures.

Lamont Butler had 19 pts, Otega Oweh had 16 pts, Amari Williams had 15 pts, and Jaxson Robinson & Andrew Carr had 14 pts.

Tennessee remained #1 after dismantling Arkansas on Saturday, the Vols received 45 first-place votes. Auburn received the other 15 first-place votes and stayed at #2. Iowa State, Duke, and Alabama round out the top 5 spots. In the SEC 13 out of 16 schools received votes.

Next up for Kentucky is a Tuesday night road trip to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.