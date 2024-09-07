Kentucky men's soccer goes "All in for Miller"

All in for Miller! 9-06-24

The Kentucky men's soccer program is working to get back on top of the Sun Belt Conference this season, but the Wildcats are always looking to grow their involvement in the community.

Tonight, Maggie Davis and Nick Lazaroff bring you the story of UK's goalkeeper, Ryan Jack, and why he's spearheading a collaboration between the program and an organization close to his heart, "All in for Miller."

The Kentucky program will continue raising money for the organization throughout the season. Click here to learn more or to donate.

BBN Tonight

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.