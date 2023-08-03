Kentucky Men's Soccer ranked No. 3 overall in preseason poll

Kentucky Men's Soccer has been voted third overall in the United Soccer Coaches 2023 preseason men’s NCAA Division I college soccer rankings.

Kentucky fell behind Syracuse and Indiana in this season’s preseason poll.

For the full coaches’ poll, click here.

The Wildcats experienced the most successful season to date in 2022 with a final ranking of No. 6 after an undefeated regular season and Sweet 16 appearance. The Cats finished its Sun Belt Conference debut 15-1-5 accomplishing a conference double winning- both the regular season title and conference championship.

With 11 members of the 2022 squad returning to Lexington, the Cats are set up for another big season as they head into preseason festivities beginning August 7. Kentucky will see 13 newcomers added to its roster to make up the 2023 squad.

The Wildcats make their home debut at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex for the first exhibition match of the preseason against Southern Indiana at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday, Aug. 13. The match is free and part of Fan Day. Autograph and photo opportunities with the men’s soccer team will be available following the contest.

Kentucky will kick off its 2023 regular season with its home opener versus Florida Gulf Coast at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at The Bell. Fans can purchase single-match or season tickets at ukathletics.com/tickets.

