Kentucky Men's Soccer win 2021 C-USA Championship!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kentucky men's soccer captured their second-ever Conference USA Tournament championship Sunday after defeating Florida Atlantic in overtime, 2-1. It's the 11th overall conference title in program history!

Trailing 1-0 in the second half, senior midfielder Marcel Meinzer sparked UK's comeback effort with a penalty kick. Meinzer had no problems on the attempt, hitting it straight down the middle for his first goal of the season.

In overtime, magic happened! Senior midfielder Clay Holstad kicked an airborne cross in front of the net. The pass was intended for junior forward Eythor Bjorgolfsson who missed the inital cross, but sophomore midfielder Enzo Mauriz was there to corral it on the far post.

Mauriz tee'd it up for Bjorgolfsson and Bjorgolfsson put the ball in the back of the net, taking a shot with his right leg over FAU's goalie, for the golden goal in the 94th minute.

Bjorgolfsson was named the tournament's Offensive Most Valuable Player, joined on the All-Tournament Team by Meinzer, Jan Hoffelner and Luis Grassow, the Defensive MVP.

Kentucky earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship, where it is scheduled to make its 12th all-time appearance in the 48-team field. The official bracket will be unveiled Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

