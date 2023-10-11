Kentucky Men's, Women's 2023-24 Basketball posters available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's and Women's basketball posters have arrived for the 2023-24 season!

The men’s and women’s basketball posters can be picked up at Big Blue Madness, this Friday at Rupp Arena. For those not attending the Madness, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. you can grab a poster at Kroger locations statewide.

Supply is limited and can only be found at the Kroger locations listed below:

LIST OF ALL KROGER LOCATIONS DISTRIBUTING POSTERS (PDF)

Due to production deadlines, Zvonimir Ivišić is not featured on the men’s basketball preseason team poster.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.