Kentucky Men's, Women's 2023-24 Basketball posters available

BBN TONIGHT
Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 11, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Men's and Women's basketball posters have arrived for the 2023-24 season!

The men’s and women’s basketball posters can be picked up at Big Blue Madness, this Friday at Rupp Arena. For those not attending the Madness, starting Saturday at 8 a.m. you can grab a poster at Kroger locations statewide.

Supply is limited and can only be found at the Kroger locations listed below:

LIST OF ALL KROGER LOCATIONS DISTRIBUTING POSTERS (PDF)

Due to production deadlines, Zvonimir Ivišić is not featured on the men’s basketball preseason team poster.

