Kentucky narrowly escapes Chattanooga 28-23

LEXINGTON, Ky. — It certainly was not pretty but a win's a win. This just isn't one that Kentucky wants to think about again.

The Wildcats narrowly escape an embarrassing FCS loss, squeaking by Chattanooga 28-23.

We've talked a lot about the "new" Kentucky offense -- and Saturday's offense certainly looked new and unrecognizable, struggling with the run game and quarterback protection.

Will Levis ended the day 23-35 for 246 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.

Chris Rodriguez who dominated the run game against Mizzou with over 200 rushing yards, was held to just 46 yards on 13 carries against the Mocs. Kentucky only tallied 103 rushing yards on the day, and 349 yards of total offense.

Kentucky took an early lead, scoring on their first drive. But Chattanooga was quick to respond, tying things up at 7-7 after the first quarter.

The real trouble for Kentucky started in the 4th quarter when the Mocs took a 16-14 lead.

But, late game heroics from Will Levis and Tyler AJian save the day.

Levis connects with Izayah Cummings for 31 yards and his first collegiate touchdown to put Kentucky up 21-16 with 10:18 to play.

And the play of the night, just so happens to be tied for the 3rd longest interception return in school history.

Tyrell AJian picks off Cole Copeland and takes it 95 yards to the house, putting Kentuky up 28-16 and allowing Big Blue fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

Final score, 28-23 Kentucky on top.

