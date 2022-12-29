Kentucky no match for Missouri, falls 89-75

The beginning of conference play is often billed as an opportunity for a fresh start. But in Kentucky's first Southeastern Conference matchup of the season, it was simply more of the same. Offensive efficiency issues and lapses in defensive judgement cut deep, again.

No. 19 Kentucky was no match for Missouri Wednesday night, falling 89-75 in Columbia. The Wildcats are now 8-4 overall this season, 0-1 in SEC play.

The Tigers had the Cats scrambling from the jump. Missouri shot out to an early lead, earning a 15-5 advantage less than five minutes into the game. Although the Cats staged an earnest attempt at a comeback early in the second half, the game never truly felt within reach for John Calipari's Cats.

Kentucky finished the game shooting 46 percent from the floor, 35 percent from the 3-point line and 63 percent from the free throw line.

Despite remaining on the bench for the entirety of the first half, freshman Adou Thiero's presence after the break gave the Cats a spark, resulting in a timely, 7-0 run to put Kentucky back within 10 points. However, Missouri never let off the gas, earning a 19-point lead multiple times throughout the game, and eventually pushing it to more than 20 points as time began to wind down in the second half.

Missouri's Kobe Brown led all scorers with 30 points. It was his second consecutive 30-point game.

Reigning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe paced the Wildcats with 23 points and 19 rebounds, while current SEC Freshman of the Week Cason Wallace went 7-16 from the floor and 5-13 from deep for 19 points of his own. Fellow point guard Sahvir Wheeler added 12 points on 5-12 shooting to go along with eight assists and two turnovers, fouling out in 38 minutes of play.

Antonio Reeves played 15 minutes and added eight points, but he was 0-3 from behind-the-arc. CJ Fredrick got off just one shot attempt in four minutes of play before leaving the game with a finger injury. He did not return.

CJ Fredrick (right hand injury) will not return. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 29, 2022

Wednesday's game in Columbia gave the Cats just a taste of conference play. The Louisville Cardinals are next up on Kentucky's schedule, with the annual rivalry game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31st at noon inside Rupp Arena.

BBN Gameday will air Saturday morning at 9 a.m. on LEX 18 and BBNGameday.com to get you ready for that game.